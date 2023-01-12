Desirable four-bedroom home backing onto fields in Chesterfield is on offer for £435,000
Families looking to move to a modern home on a quiet road should check out this four-bedroomed property in Chesterfield.
The house on Pomegranate Road, off Newbold Road, is just a short walk away from Holmebrook Valley Park and there are numerous schools, shops and supermarkets within close proximity.
On the market for £435,000 with Redbrik, the estate agent says: “This deceptively spacious house provides beautifully presented, contemporary-styled accommodation across two levels."
There is an open-plan kitchen and a lounge offering plenty of space to relax in. The principal bedroom has an ensuite shower room.
Backing onto fields, the garden provides the perfect space for children to play and adults to unwind and is ideal for barbecues and evening drinks. Ample off-street parking with a garage further enhances this desirable home. For further details, call Redbrik on 01246 563060.