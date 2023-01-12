News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This house is set on a quiet road and within a popular residential development.

Desirable four-bedroom home backing onto fields in Chesterfield is on offer for £435,000

Families looking to move to a modern home on a quiet road should check out this four-bedroomed property in Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago

The house on Pomegranate Road, off Newbold Road, is just a short walk away from Holmebrook Valley Park and there are numerous schools, shops and supermarkets within close proximity.

On the market for £435,000 with Redbrik, the estate agent says: “This deceptively spacious house provides beautifully presented, contemporary-styled accommodation across two levels."

There is an open-plan kitchen and a lounge offering plenty of space to relax in. The principal bedroom has an ensuite shower room.

READ THIS: Chesterfield property is a good size for a growing family

Backing onto fields, the garden provides the perfect space for children to play and adults to unwind and is ideal for barbecues and evening drinks. Ample off-street parking with a garage further enhances this desirable home. For further details, call Redbrik on 01246 563060.

1. Kitchen/diner

The open-plan fitted kitchen/diner with integrated appliances has bi-fold doors leading to the garden.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

2. Dining area

Whatever the weather, you can enjoy looking at the garden from the dining area.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

3. Lounge

The spacious lounge is the perfect place for a family to relax in.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

4. Family bathroom

The bathroom is fitted with a white suite and includes a bath with overhead shower.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldRedbrik