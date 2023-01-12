Desirable four-bedroom home backing onto fields in Chesterfield is on offer for £435,000

Families looking to move to a modern home on a quiet road should check out this four-bedroomed property in Chesterfield.

The house on Pomegranate Road, off Newbold Road, is just a short walk away from Holmebrook Valley Park and there are numerous schools, shops and supermarkets within close proximity.

On the market for £435,000 with Redbrik, the estate agent says: “This deceptively spacious house provides beautifully presented, contemporary-styled accommodation across two levels."

There is an open-plan kitchen and a lounge offering plenty of space to relax in. The principal bedroom has an ensuite shower room.

Backing onto fields, the garden provides the perfect space for children to play and adults to unwind and is ideal for barbecues and evening drinks. Ample off-street parking with a garage further enhances this desirable home. For further details, call Redbrik on 01246 563060.

1. Kitchen/diner The open-plan fitted kitchen/diner with integrated appliances has bi-fold doors leading to the garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Dining area Whatever the weather, you can enjoy looking at the garden from the dining area. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Lounge The spacious lounge is the perfect place for a family to relax in. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Family bathroom The bathroom is fitted with a white suite and includes a bath with overhead shower. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales