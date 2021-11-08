Derbyshire pub introduces new grill menu and extended outdoor drinking area after six-figure investment
A Derbyshire pub has reopened its doors after a makeover that includes an outdoor bar, enlarged beer garden and extended food offering.
The Phoenix in Ridgeway has undergone the transformation following a six-figure investment by Greene King.
A traditional coaching inn with some rooms dating back 400 years, the pub’s original features such as beams and fireplaces in the snugs and hayloft have been retained alongside new decor.
Outside, the double-tiered area has been extended to provide 250 covers. On the top level of the beer garden there is a heated drinking and dining pergola. The new lower-tier outdoor patio area, which leads out onto the lawn has been significantly extended and is four times deeper than it was previously.
The Phoenix has introduced a grill menu alongside its range of pub classics.
General manager Jamie Daly said of the new offering: “We’re really excited about now being both a traditional pub and a grill restaurant and have invested heavily in our kitchen equipment to ensure that the dishes we lovingly prepare - including our signature 32oz Tomahawk steak - are deliciously moist, succulent and fresh. We’ll continue to supplement our grill menu with a wide selection of the pub classics that we know our customers love – including steak & ale pie or our hand-battered cod – along with a lunchtime menu of lighter bites and brunch with a difference. We’d like to think there’s something for everyone. Best of all, it’s all served by the same recognisable friendly faces.”
READ THIS: Boss of new Chesterfield restaurant is happy that terminally-ill brother lives to see their dream come true