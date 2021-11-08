Derbyshire pub introduces new grill menu and extended outdoor drinking area after six-figure investment

Outside, the double-tiered area has been extended to provide 250 covers. On the top level of the beer garden there is a heated drinking and dining pergola. The new lower-tier outdoor patio area, which leads out onto the lawn has been significantly extended and is four times deeper than it was previously.

General manager Jamie Daly said of the new offering: “We’re really excited about now being both a traditional pub and a grill restaurant and have invested heavily in our kitchen equipment to ensure that the dishes we lovingly prepare - including our signature 32oz Tomahawk steak - are deliciously moist, succulent and fresh. We’ll continue to supplement our grill menu with a wide selection of the pub classics that we know our customers love – including steak & ale pie or our hand-battered cod – along with a lunchtime menu of lighter bites and brunch with a difference. We’d like to think there’s something for everyone. Best of all, it’s all served by the same recognisable friendly faces.”