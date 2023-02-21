Derbyshire property: Three-bedroom apartment in a converted Georgian house overlooking Matlock
Offers over £250,000 are invited for a three-bedroom apartment in a converted Georgian house which has views across a Derbyshire Dales town.
The property on Holme Road, Matlock, is in an elevated position and within walking distance of the bus and railway stations.
Serviced by a lift, the first-floor apartment is full of character and retains stone and brick walls. The living area, bedrooms, bathroom and a large storage cupboard are accessed from a grand hallway. One of the bedrooms has a bay window and an ensuite.
There is parking at the rear of the building and a gated communal patio area at the front where residents can enjoy the sunshine and views of Matlock.
The accommodation is marketed by Yopa. Call 0333 3050202.