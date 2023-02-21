News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Three-bedroom apartment in a converted Georgian house overlooking Matlock

Offers over £250,000 are invited for a three-bedroom apartment in a converted Georgian house which has views across a Derbyshire Dales town.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 1:38pm

The property on Holme Road, Matlock, is in an elevated position and within walking distance of the bus and railway stations.

Serviced by a lift, the first-floor apartment is full of character and retains stone and brick walls. The living area, bedrooms, bathroom and a large storage cupboard are accessed from a grand hallway. One of the bedrooms has a bay window and an ensuite.

There is parking at the rear of the building and a gated communal patio area at the front where residents can enjoy the sunshine and views of Matlock.

The accommodation is marketed by Yopa. Call 0333 3050202.

1. 6c10f38f-edc4-4096-871a-f10c724f1c64

The apartment is on the first floor of this eye-catching property on Holme Road, Matlock

Photo: Yopa

2. Kitchen

The well equipped kitchen has modern white wall and base units with roll edge worktops. Integrated appliances include oven with grill, hob and extractor over, dishwasher, fridge freezer and washing machine.

Photo: Yopa

3. Lounge

The stone and brick feature wall in the lounge adds character to the bay-windowed room. The flow-through layout extends to the dining area and kitchen.

Photo: Yopa

4. Bedroom

All of the bedrooms have ensuite facilities, one of which is a shower room.

Photo: Yopa

