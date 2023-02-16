2 . Chesterfield

Offers over £80,000 are invited for this end terrace house at Alma Street West, Brampton, Chesterfield, which is up for online auction with a deadline of March 18, 2023. There is also a buy-it-now option available. In need of modernisation, the property includes a lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room. Call Purplebricks on 02475 130103.

Photo: Zoopla