Owning your own home is something that most people want but getting a foothold on the property ladder can be an expensive business.
With the average property costing £281,684, according to the latest Halifax price index, that figure may well be beyond the budget of a first-time buyer.
In Chesterfield and surrounding area there are eight properties currently on the market for under £100,000 that could become your dream home if you invest time and money into transforming them.
1. Chesterfield
This three-bedroom, semi-detached house at Houldsworth Drive, Hady, Chesterfield, is on the market for £99,950. The property, which is fitted with gas central heating and double glazing, requires modernisation. Accommodation includes generous living room, fitted breakfast kitchen, utility room and family bathroom. There are gardens at the front and rear. Contact Bothams on 01246 494021.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Chesterfield
Offers over £80,000 are invited for this end terrace house at Alma Street West, Brampton, Chesterfield, which is up for online auction with a deadline of March 18, 2023. There is also a buy-it-now option available. In need of modernisation, the property includes a lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room. Call Purplebricks on 02475 130103.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Chesterfield
A one-bedroom flat at Grasscroft House, Archdale Close, Chesterfield, is on sale for £99,000. The second-floor apartment has a double bedroom and ensuite shower room, modern kitchen and bathroom. This property is located in The Spires development and is within easy reach of the town centre and the motorway. Conact Pinewood on 01246 398052.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Chesterfield
Calling all cash buyers...offers over £80,000 are invited for this two-bedroom semi-detached house on Derby Road, Chesterfield, which is in need of refurbishment. The accommodation includes kitchen/diner, lounge and bathroom. Its current owner is looking for a quick sale. Contact Goodmove on 01134 821205.
Photo: Zoopla