The property is on High Street, Eckington, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms and is currently viewable on the Zoopla website . The house boasts just under 2,000 square feet of floor space, according to the floorplans, and the agents have said the accommodation in the property is “spacious”.

On the ground floor, the hall provides access to a W.C, the living room and dining room, with the kitchen and utility room beyond that. The four bedrooms are upstairs, two of which have en-suites, with a four-piece family bathroom also available. The grounds are said to be “expansive” and images show a large patio area and a big lawn space.