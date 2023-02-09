1 . Woolley Moor

YewTree Farm, at Quarry Lane, Woolley Moor has four reception rooms, four bedrooms and stunning views across Ogston Reservoir. It is believed a house existed at this site from the Middle Ages but the most significant restoration was completed in 1882. The property contains an oak staircase believed to have been retrieved from a property used by William Pitt the Younger. Yew Tree Farm is on sale for £1,000,000. For more details, contact Wilkins Vardy on 01246 398460.

Photo: Zoopla