Derbyshire property: Edwardian stunner in Clay Cross has bespoke kitchen, two bedrooms, large back garden and garage
An elegant Edwardian house oozing charm and character and boasting gardens and a garage is up for sale in Clay Cross.
The two-bedroom detached property on Thanet Street stands back from the road and is beautifully appointed.
A bespoke kitchen fitted with antique-style units and an adjacent dining room give a flow-through feel to the heart of the home.
In the bay-windowed lounge, a traditional cast iron fire is among period features in the property that is on the market for £280,000 with Yopa.
The master bedroom contains built-in mirrored wardrobes and the first-floor shower room has a double shower cubicle.
At the front of the house are a lawn and gated driveway. A large garden at the rear contains a lawn, patio and an extensive vegetable plot. There is a small greenhouse, potting shed and a further storage shed at the back of the property.
