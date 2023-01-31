News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Edwardian stunner in Clay Cross has bespoke kitchen, two bedrooms, large back garden and garage

An elegant Edwardian house oozing charm and character and boasting gardens and a garage is up for sale in Clay Cross.

By Gay Bolton
8 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 9:05pm

The two-bedroom detached property on Thanet Street stands back from the road and is beautifully appointed.

A bespoke kitchen fitted with antique-style units and an adjacent dining room give a flow-through feel to the heart of the home.

In the bay-windowed lounge, a traditional cast iron fire is among period features in the property that is on the market for £280,000 with Yopa.

The master bedroom contains built-in mirrored wardrobes and the first-floor shower room has a double shower cubicle.

At the front of the house are a lawn and gated driveway. A large garden at the rear contains a lawn, patio and an extensive vegetable plot. There is a small greenhouse, potting shed and a further storage shed at the back of the property.

For further information, contact Yopa on 0333 305 0202.

The property is set back from the road on Thanet Street, Clay Cross and overlooks a front lawn with a paved drive to the side.

Photo: Yopa

2. Kitchen

No expense has been spared on the kitchen where there are antique style drawer, base and wall units complemented with granite work surfaces. Features include an inset Belfast sink, integrated self-cleaning microwave grill and oven, built-in dishwasher, full height fridge and separate freezer. The kitchen has a chimney breast where there is space for a range cooker with overhead hood.

Photo: Yopa

3. Dining room

This spacious room is ideal for entertaining family and guests as it is open to the kitchen and has a large bay window looking out over the rear garden.

Photo: Yopa

4. Lounge

A traditional cast iron fire with mahogany surround is a focal point of the living room where a bay window looks out over the front garden.

Photo: Yopa

