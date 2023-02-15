Want to be the first owner of this luxurious newly-built five-bedroom house near a north Derbyshire town?

The property on plot 35 of Van Dyk Village, Worksop Road, Clowne is on the market for £689,995 and is ready to welcome potential buyers.

Its beautiful kitchen contains Neff appliances including an induction hob, built-in microwave and oven and wine cooler. Quartz and granite worktops are in the kitchen and utility room.

There is a lovely garden, which like the living room, has bi-fold doors opening onto the rear patio and garden.

An oak staircase with glass infill panels leads to the first floor where the master bedroom and bedroom two have dressing areas and en-suite shower rooms.

A burglar alarm, CCTV system and home audio system are installed in the property.

The double garage has electric doors.

The property at plot 35 is among 54 houses on the exclusive development and is listed on the Zoopla website. For further information, call estate agent William H Brown – Chesterfield on 01246 398652.

1 . 3647b7df-647e-4f56-8c23-7217aa6dd3d0 The five-bedroom detached property at Van Dyk Village. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The sleek, stylish kitchen is fitted with Neff appliances including five-ring induction hob, microwave, oven and wine cooler. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Garden room You'll be surrounded by views of the rear garden in this room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Reception room Small windows in the eye-catching recesses add to the natural light flowing through the patio doors. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales