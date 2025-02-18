Derbyshire named as one of Britain’s fastest-growing luxury home hotspots

Derbyshire has been named as one of Britain’s fastest-growing luxury home hotspots, according to new analysis of property and infrastructure data.

The list of the up-and-coming hotspots was compiled based on insights into a variety of factors that contribute to a luxury lifestyle, including rising property prices, transport links, local happiness scores, access to amenities, excellent schools, and thriving local economies.

Derbyshire was named fourth on the list, behind the West Midlands, Essex and South Yorkshire, which was compiled by aluminium window and door brand, Origin.

The West Midlands took the top spot thanks to a scheduled injection of residential and public spending. Within the county, Wolverhampton has seen the biggest increase in house prices, yet they currently remain more than £60,000 cheaper than the UK average house price, presenting an attractive opportunity for Brits looking to buy a high-end property before prices peak.

Over the the Derbyshire border, South Yorkshire secured third place in the ranking. With residents in the county happier than the average Brit and 85% of schools ranking good or outstanding, it's easy to see why this area is increasingly becoming a hotspot for discerning young families seeking a premium lifestyle.

The top 10 list showcases eight counties in the North, demonstrating the rising potential of these areas becoming luxury hotspots, whilst only two Southern counties feature.

"Our analysis paints an interesting picture of the UK's evolving property market," says Victoria Brocklesby, COO at Origin. "We're seeing a shift away from the established luxury hotspots, with the Midlands and North emerging as exciting new destinations for discerning homeowners seeking a more refined lifestyle. It isn't just about relocating, but rather a pursuit of elevated living.

“Drivers like improved infrastructure, growing local economies, and an emphasis on quality of life are contributing to this change. These findings offer valuable insights for both homebuyers and investors looking to capitalise on future growth in these emerging luxury hotspots.”

Britain’s top 10 up and coming places to live:

West Midlands

Essex

South Yorkshire

Derbyshire

West Yorkshire

Lancashire

Hertfordshire

Staffordshire

County Durham

Tyne and Wear