Derbyshire housing development proving a big hit with homebuyers

Ashley Adams estate agents has reported record sales at Wavensmere Homes’ Nightingale quarter development in Derby

It says it has “benefited from exceptionally high sales over the past year, despite the pandemic”, with more than 60 homes sold last month, the most successful month for sales since its launch in August 2020.

The team have put the success down to its “virtual viewing experience” and recently opened, three-bedroom show home, The Lloyd.

Hannah Kelham, of Ashley Adams New Homes East Midlands, said: “Sales at the Nightingale Quarter have been exceptional, which is testament to the quality of the homes, the community benefits on-site and, of course, the opportunity for buyers near and far to really get a feel for the site, through both virtual marketing and the new show home.

“With interest continuing to build, we expect sales to continue at pace and advise anyone interested to get in touch soon to avoid missing out on one of Derby’s most sought-after new developments.”

The Nightingale Quarter will, when completed, comprise 800 one, two and three-bedroom homes and apartments on the site of the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, near Derby railway station, with prices starting from £150,000 for an apartment and £193,000 for a two-bedroom house.

Community use

Inside the Nightingale Quarter development.

The hospital’s iconic ‘pepper pot’ buildings are being retained for community use

It has also just unveiled one of the newly restored and iconic Pepper Pot buildings, which have been a topic of great discussion locallym, with the first just unveiled as a marketing suite, before being turned into a gym – plans for the second pepper pot building include a café and an exhibition area.

Donna Smith, Wavensmere sales director, said: “We are truly delighted with our recent success at Nightingale Quarter which, we believe, is due largely to the opening of the show home and the first converted Pepper Pot building.

“There is so much history to soak up in and around Derby, and it’s a pleasure to be able to preserve these iconic buildings and ensure residents can continue to use and appreciate them for years to come.”

How a new home inside the Nightingale Quarter could look.

Two iconic 'pepper pot' buildings have been saved under the scheme.

Inside the Nightingale Quarter.