Derbyshire house with a surprising secret goes up for auction

An unassuming semi-detached house that looks like a typical family home in a Derbyshire town comes with a huge parcel of land which could be ripe for development.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 4:18pm
The property at 72 Brown Edge Road, Buxton.
The three-bedroom property with 3.5 acres of land at 72 Brown Edge Road, Buxton, has a guide price of £250,000 and will be auctioned on February 9.

Surrounded by residential development with a railway to the eastern boundary, the house has gardens, parking and an access road.In 2015 plans were submitted to erect 21 dwellings on the land but was refused on appeal by High Peak Borough Council in 2016 because of the number of properties proposed.

The huge area of land that comes with the house.
Toby Limbrick, auctioneer, said, “Buying this property represents a real opportunity for somebody. The house retails around the £250,000 mark and for that you also get the possibility of a site waiting to happen! It’s our belief that the previous scheme submitted was too dense, but a rethink of how the site could be laid out with less properties could have the potential to be considered.”

The house is currently let at £550 per calendar month. For more information, visit www.networkauctions.co.uk

