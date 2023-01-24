The property at 72 Brown Edge Road, Buxton.

The three-bedroom property with 3.5 acres of land at 72 Brown Edge Road, Buxton, has a guide price of £250,000 and will be auctioned on February 9.

Surrounded by residential development with a railway to the eastern boundary, the house has gardens, parking and an access road.In 2015 plans were submitted to erect 21 dwellings on the land but was refused on appeal by High Peak Borough Council in 2016 because of the number of properties proposed.

The huge area of land that comes with the house.

Toby Limbrick, auctioneer, said, “Buying this property represents a real opportunity for somebody. The house retails around the £250,000 mark and for that you also get the possibility of a site waiting to happen! It’s our belief that the previous scheme submitted was too dense, but a rethink of how the site could be laid out with less properties could have the potential to be considered.”