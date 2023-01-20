Derbyshire property: Rural farmhouse with four bedrooms and five acres of land has £125,000 slashed off asking price
A detached farmhouse with approximately five acres of paddocks, gardens, orchard and woodland in beautiful Derbyshire countryside just outside the Peak District has had £125,000 cut off its original asking price.
Far Hill Farm with a four-bedroom Georgian farmhouse at Milken Lane, Ashover, is now on the market for £1,475,000 after being first listed on Zoopla in August 2022.
Sally Botham Estates Ltd says that the property occupies “an unrivalled position with magnificent, far-reaching panoramic rural views.”
Period features alongside contemporary design are highlights of the house. The fabulous drawing room has exposed beams, there is a garden room adjoining the sitting room and the property contains three bathrooms. A double garage has a workroom above.
The estate agent adds: “There are delightful cottage-style gardens surrounding the property.”
For more details, call Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347135.