4. Dining kitchen

Bespoke handmade units in a pine finish topped by granite worksurface with matching upstand are a feature of the kitchen. These include an integrated bespoke pine and oak dresser containing plate racks and cupholders, further storage and retracting refuse bins. An under-mounted twin Belfast-twin sink is set within the work surface. An energy-saving electric Aga cooker with twin hotplates and three ovens is housed within the chimney piece. Integral appliances include a dishwasher, microwave and fridge. The dining area of the room has a fireplace with exposed stone surround and heavy stone lintel housing a multi-fuel stove. There is a generous breakfast bar unit with a polished granite oversailing top and storage cupboards beneath.

Photo: Zoopla