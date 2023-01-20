News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Rural farmhouse with four bedrooms and five acres of land has £125,000 slashed off asking price

A detached farmhouse with approximately five acres of paddocks, gardens, orchard and woodland in beautiful Derbyshire countryside just outside the Peak District has had £125,000 cut off its original asking price.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 10:51am

Far Hill Farm with a four-bedroom Georgian farmhouse at Milken Lane, Ashover, is now on the market for £1,475,000 after being first listed on Zoopla in August 2022.

Sally Botham Estates Ltd says that the property occupies “an unrivalled position with magnificent, far-reaching panoramic rural views.”

Period features alongside contemporary design are highlights of the house. The fabulous drawing room has exposed beams, there is a garden room adjoining the sitting room and the property contains three bathrooms. A double garage has a workroom above.

The estate agent adds: “There are delightful cottage-style gardens surrounding the property.”

For more details, call Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347135.

1. b20ba631-51ef-43e6-be45-dba2fdaec48f

Far Hill Farm sits in approximately five acres of land on the outskirts of Ashover.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Stunning scenery

Just look at those magnificent far-reaching views!

Photo: Zoopla

3. Garden room

Enjoy the view, whatever the weather, in this lovely room which has underfloor heating.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Dining kitchen

Bespoke handmade units in a pine finish topped by granite worksurface with matching upstand are a feature of the kitchen. These include an integrated bespoke pine and oak dresser containing plate racks and cupholders, further storage and retracting refuse bins. An under-mounted twin Belfast-twin sink is set within the work surface. An energy-saving electric Aga cooker with twin hotplates and three ovens is housed within the chimney piece. Integral appliances include a dishwasher, microwave and fridge. The dining area of the room has a fireplace with exposed stone surround and heavy stone lintel housing a multi-fuel stove. There is a generous breakfast bar unit with a polished granite oversailing top and storage cupboards beneath.

Photo: Zoopla

