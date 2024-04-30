Derbyshire house prices: The 13 most expensive postcodes across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District revealed – including Holymoorside, Buxton, Ashbourne, Calver, Bamford, Ambergate and Ashford in the Water

The most expensive postcode areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and the Peak District have been revealed.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:10 BST

A new report has revealed the most expensive postcodes in Derbyshire, based on their average house prices.

The data was taken from the House Price Report created by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery, which ranked the house prices in every UK postcode according to figures from the HM Land Registry.

Creswell and the S80 postcode is the cheapest area to buy a property in Derbyshire, with an average price of £171,199.

The postcode with the highest house prices is Ashford-in-the-Water and the DE45 postcode, with an average price of £454,605.

Derby City and South Derbyshire were not included in this ranking, and the full list of Derbyshire’s most expensive postcodes can be found below.

These are some of the most expensive areas across the county.

1. Most expensive postcodes

These are some of the most expensive areas across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Ashford-in-the-Water and the DE45 postcode top the list, with an average house price of £454,605.

2. Ashford in the Water

Ashford-in-the-Water and the DE45 postcode top the list, with an average house price of £454,605. Photo: jason chadwick

Calver and the S32 postcode were next in the ranking, with an average house price of £427,385.

3. Calver

Calver and the S32 postcode were next in the ranking, with an average house price of £427,385. Photo: Google

Bamford and the S33 postcode came in as the third most expensive area in Derbyshire, with an average house price of £416,200.

4. Bamford

Bamford and the S33 postcode came in as the third most expensive area in Derbyshire, with an average house price of £416,200. Photo: Brian Eyre

