The Peak Sightseer open top bus will return for 2024 on Saturday, May 11 – and will now offer two different routes.

Red Route and Blue Route have been introduced by Stagecoach, so visitors can see even more of the Peak District National Park from an open top bus.

On the Red Route, the open top bus travels one way in a loop, with stops at the following places:

Pilsley for the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop.

Hassop Station for the Monsal Trail.

Bakewell, Bakewell Road – for the town centre.

Ashford in the Water for Ashford Arms.

Buses on the Peak sightseer Blue Route go between Chatsworth House and Blue John Cavern, using the same route in both directions. This service has stops at the following places:

Chatsworth House.

Baslow Nether End.

Calver Sough for Curbar and walks to Curbar Edge.

Grindleford for Padley Gorge and the Longshaw Estate.

Hathersage for Stanage Edge.

Bamford for Bamford Edge and Ladybower if you’re a keen walker.

Hope for Lose Hill.

Castleton for Peveril Castle.

Blue John Cavern for Mam Tor.

Each route also features a commentary about the local area and popular destinations along the routes.

There will be open top buses running directly from Chesterfield and South Sheffield (Lowedges, Woodseats, Abbeydale, Ecclesall Road Knowle Lane, Totley, Dore) in a morning, and return journeys towards Chesterfield and South Sheffield in an evening.

A day ticket costs £9.50, giving you unlimited travel for the day across both routes. Sit back and enjoy the scenery or hop on and off the buses as many times as you like.

If you need more than a day, new 48-hour tickets have been introduced – covering both routes for £18.