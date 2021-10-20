Derbyshire house prices continue upward trend - but fall in Chesterfield

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 10.7% annual growth.

The average Derbyshire house price in August was £206,118, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2% increase on July.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 2.7%, and Derbyshire underperformed compared to the 2.9% rise for the UK as a whole.

In Chesterfield, house prices actually dropped slightly, by 0.5%, in August – but the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices achieve 7.3% annual growth.

The average Chesterfield house price in August was £174,552 – a 0.5% down on July.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Derbyshire rose by £20,000 – putting the area 15th among the East Midlands’s 39 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in South Holland, where property prices increased on average by 17.4%, to £221,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Rushcliffe gained 4.3% in value, giving an average price of £308,000.