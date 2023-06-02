News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
These parts of Derbyshire are among the most expensive places to buy a home in the county.These parts of Derbyshire are among the most expensive places to buy a home in the county.
These parts of Derbyshire are among the most expensive places to buy a home in the county.

Derbyshire house prices: 16 areas with the most expensive homes – including Bakewell, Matlock, Hathersage, Dronfield and Holymoorside

House-hunters wanting to make the move to Derbyshire can find out which towns and villages are the most exclusive, thanks to new figures.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:31 BST

New data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the average house price for each area across the Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

READ THIS: 14 breathtakingly beautiful hidden gems to visit across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Whether you’re searching for a home or want to see how your current neighbourhood compares to others, these are 16 areas with the highest house prices across the region.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington have the highest average house prices in the area at £420,000.

1. Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington

Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington have the highest average house prices in the area at £420,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £410,050.

2. Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £410,050. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley come in at third place - with an average price of £380,000.

3. Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley

Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley come in at third place - with an average price of £380,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield are next on the list - with the highest average house prices in the area at £350,000.

4. Dronfield Woodhouse & Holmesfield

Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield are next on the list - with the highest average house prices in the area at £350,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DerbyshireMatlockBakewellChesterfieldOffice for National StatisticsPeak District