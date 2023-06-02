Derbyshire house prices: 16 areas with the most expensive homes – including Bakewell, Matlock, Hathersage, Dronfield and Holymoorside
House-hunters wanting to make the move to Derbyshire can find out which towns and villages are the most exclusive, thanks to new figures.
New data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the average house price for each area across the Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Whether you’re searching for a home or want to see how your current neighbourhood compares to others, these are 16 areas with the highest house prices across the region.
The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.
