Construction work complete at Bellway development in Wingerworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bellway has completed a decade-long project which has delivered a total of 462 new homes in the Derbyshire village of Wingerworth.

Construction work has finished at Curzon Park, off Derby Road, which marks the culmination of 10 years of building work in the village across three sites. As part of the planning agreements for the three developments, Bellway has invested more than £2.1 million towards local infrastructure and facilities.

Curzon Park comprises 169 two, three, four and five-bedroom private homes as well as 53 properties provided for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership. All of the private homes has been sold and all the affordable homes have been handed over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “The completion of building work at Curzon Park has brought a real sense of accomplishment to the site team here. They have been working hard to deliver a collection of high-quality homes after ground works began on the site in 2018.

Street scene of Bellway’s Curzon Park development in Wingerworth

“It has been great to watch as a new community has taken shape over this time, and we are looking forward to welcoming the final new residents to the development.”

In addition to the 222 new homes at Curzon Park, Bellway East Midlands delivered 160 new properties at Brailsford Park, off Mill Lane, including 127 private homes and 33 affordable properties. Work started here in 2015 and finished in 2020.

A further 80 homes were built at Mill Fields, on a neighbouring site off Mill Lane, by Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group. Work began there in 2020 and was completed in 2023. This development delivered 68 new properties for the private market and 12 affordable homes for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said: “As well as delivering a total of 462 new homes to Wingerworth in the last 10 years, we have brought jobs to the local area during the construction period and made payments of more than £2 million as part of the planning agreements for the three developments.

“These contributions include more than £1 million for primary and secondary schools, more than £900,000 to roads in the area, including improvements to the A61, and more than £220,000 to play areas.

“At Bellway East Midlands, we are very proud of our association and connection with the much sought-after village of Wingerworth. Our commitment to the area has seen us create three new neighbourhoods encompassing vibrant communities where families have put down roots.”