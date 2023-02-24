An outstanding five-bedroom house with a cinema/gym and spectacular views towards Ogston Reservoir will take your breath away.

Stonebroom House on Ashover Road, near Old Tupton, has “stunning interior design and stunning landscaped gardens,” according to estate agent Dales and Peaks.

On the market for £900,000, the three-storey property’s accommodation includes a grand entrance hallway with galleried landing, a modern shaker-style kitchen, dining lounge with mezzanine study area and three individually styled bathrooms including two en-suites.

The tiered garden contains a summerhouse, bar area and large lawn. There is a detached double garage with large driveway.

Further information on the property is available on the Zoopla website. Contact Dales and Peaks on 01629 347674.

Stonebank House has a double garage and large driveway enabling plenty of space to park.

Stonebank House is in an elevated position with views across to Ogston Reservoir.

The kitchen is fitted with a breakfast bar and modern shaker-style storage units.

A lovely place for a formal meal with doors opening to the outside enabling alfresco drinks before dinner.