Cinema/gym, five bedrooms, beautiful inside and out - offers of £900,000 invited for 'stunning' house near Ashover
An outstanding five-bedroom house with a cinema/gym and spectacular views towards Ogston Reservoir will take your breath away.
Stonebroom House on Ashover Road, near Old Tupton, has “stunning interior design and stunning landscaped gardens,” according to estate agent Dales and Peaks.
On the market for £900,000, the three-storey property’s accommodation includes a grand entrance hallway with galleried landing, a modern shaker-style kitchen, dining lounge with mezzanine study area and three individually styled bathrooms including two en-suites.
The tiered garden contains a summerhouse, bar area and large lawn. There is a detached double garage with large driveway.
Further information on the property is available on the Zoopla website. Contact Dales and Peaks on 01629 347674.