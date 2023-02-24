News you can trust since 1855
Cinema/gym, five bedrooms, beautiful inside and out - offers of £900,000 invited for 'stunning' house near Ashover

An outstanding five-bedroom house with a cinema/gym and spectacular views towards Ogston Reservoir will take your breath away.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 4:53pm

Stonebroom House on Ashover Road, near Old Tupton, has “stunning interior design and stunning landscaped gardens,” according to estate agent Dales and Peaks.

On the market for £900,000, the three-storey property’s accommodation includes a grand entrance hallway with galleried landing, a modern shaker-style kitchen, dining lounge with mezzanine study area and three individually styled bathrooms including two en-suites.

The tiered garden contains a summerhouse, bar area and large lawn. There is a detached double garage with large driveway.

Further information on the property is available on the Zoopla website. Contact Dales and Peaks on 01629 347674.

1. 454004a7-1e2b-4517-8304-e04569a22c6c

Stonebank House has a double garage and large driveway enabling plenty of space to park.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Spectacular sight

Stonebank House is in an elevated position with views across to Ogston Reservoir.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a breakfast bar and modern shaker-style storage units.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Dining area

A lovely place for a formal meal with doors opening to the outside enabling alfresco drinks before dinner.

Photo: Zoopla

