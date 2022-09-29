It’s impossible not fall in love with the four-bedroom, detached home on visual appearance alone. And you won’t be disappointed with the interior either, as our photo gallery shows.

The house even has a beautiful address – Pippin Close, just over the Derbyshire border, in Selston, and it is currently for sale with estate agents Burchell Edwards, who are inviting offers in the region of £325,000.

Set in a cul-de-sac within a popular, sought-after part of the village, the property is immaculately presented throughout.

Double bay-fronted, it also boasts a private garden surrounded by greenery, plus a detached single garage with power and lighting.

The ground floor comprises an inviting entrance hallway with storage cupboard, fitted breakfast kitchen, dining area, lounge with French doors leading to the garden, study/office and WC.

The first floor houses all four good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, as well as a three-piece family bathroom.

The property benefits from double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

For more information, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here.

1. Compact en suite The main bedroom has its own compact en suite bathroom. It comprises a shower cubicle, wash hand basin with mixer tap and WC. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Comfortable lounge Through the large double doors (left) from the entrance hallway, you come to the first room on our tour of the Pippin Close property, namely the lounge, which runs the length of the ground floor. At one end, a double-glazed bay window overlooks the front of the house, while at the other end, double-glazed French doors lead out to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Enclosed and private A second shot of the garden, which is mainly laid to lawn and is fully enclosed with a fenced boundary offering privacy. It also offers access to the garage Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Breakfast kitchen The breakfast kitchen oozes style, particularly thanks to its wall and base units and integrated electric oven with four-ring gas hob and extractor fan with cooker hood. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales