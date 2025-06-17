Chesterfield three-bed end-of-terrace with garden and modern kitchen on the market for £220,000 | Purplebricks

Tucked away on a quiet residential street in Chesterfield, this three-bedroom end-of-terrace home is listed for £220,000. Offering spacious interiors, a recently updated kitchen and a generous rear garden, it’s a fantastic first step on the ladder or a smart buy-to-let opportunity.

Inside, the home features a welcoming lounge, a stylish kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, and a modern bathroom suite. Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms, ideal for a family, guests or home office use.

Outside, the large rear garden offers plenty of space for entertaining, gardening or relaxing, and there's off-road parking at the front.

At a glance

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Chesterfield is listed for £220,000

Open-plan kitchen/diner, modern lounge and family bathroom

Three bedrooms offering flexibility for family life or remote work

Off-street parking and a spacious rear garden

Well located for schools, local amenities and commuter links

