Chesterfield three-bed end-of-terrace with garden and modern kitchen on the market for £220,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Tucked away on a quiet residential street in Chesterfield, this three-bedroom end-of-terrace home is listed for £220,000. Offering spacious interiors, a recently updated kitchen and a generous rear garden, it’s a fantastic first step on the ladder or a smart buy-to-let opportunity.
To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.
Inside, the home features a welcoming lounge, a stylish kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, and a modern bathroom suite. Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms, ideal for a family, guests or home office use.
Outside, the large rear garden offers plenty of space for entertaining, gardening or relaxing, and there's off-road parking at the front.
This home is one of dozens available in Chesterfield on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-chesterfield.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Chesterfield is listed for £220,000
- Open-plan kitchen/diner, modern lounge and family bathroom
- Three bedrooms offering flexibility for family life or remote work
- Off-street parking and a spacious rear garden
- Well located for schools, local amenities and commuter links
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.