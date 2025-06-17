Chesterfield three-bed end-of-terrace with garden and modern kitchen on the market for £220,000

Published 17th Jun 2025
Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Chesterfield, featuring a garden and a modern kitchen.

Tucked away on a quiet residential street in Chesterfield, this three-bedroom end-of-terrace home is listed for £220,000. Offering spacious interiors, a recently updated kitchen and a generous rear garden, it’s a fantastic first step on the ladder or a smart buy-to-let opportunity.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Inside, the home features a welcoming lounge, a stylish kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, and a modern bathroom suite. Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms, ideal for a family, guests or home office use.

Outside, the large rear garden offers plenty of space for entertaining, gardening or relaxing, and there's off-road parking at the front.

This home is one of dozens available in Chesterfield on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-chesterfield.

At a glance

  • This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Chesterfield is listed for £220,000
  • Open-plan kitchen/diner, modern lounge and family bathroom
  • Three bedrooms offering flexibility for family life or remote work
  • Off-street parking and a spacious rear garden
  • Well located for schools, local amenities and commuter links

