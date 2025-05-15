Spacious Chesterfield semi with garage and extension potential now £220k

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Writer

Published 15th May 2025, 10:22 BST
Spacious Chesterfield semi with garage and extension potential now £220k placeholder image
Spacious Chesterfield semi with garage and extension potential now £220k | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

3-Bed semi in Chesterfield with garage, large Garden and potential to build an extension.

Looking for a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Chesterfield with a garage, garden and the chance to add value? This well-kept family home on Norwood Avenue is available for offers over £220,000 and already has plans drawn up for a loft conversion and downstairs extension.

Most Popular

To see all 15 pictures, take a virtual tour and visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid-out floors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The lounge/diner runs the full depth of the home and opens onto the gardenplaceholder image
The lounge/diner runs the full depth of the home and opens onto the garden | Purplebricks

Set back from the road with a private drive and a tree-lined rear garden, the home is ideal for families or couples seeking a move-in-ready property with space to grow. The large through lounge/diner connects to a practical kitchen, while upstairs you’ll find two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a clean, neutral bathroom.

There’s also a boarded loft with ladder access—just one of the features covered in the professionally drawn concept plans for a loft conversion and open-plan ground floor redesign. These plans, valued at over £3,000, offer a clear route for buyers who want to create their dream home in Chesterfield.

View this Chesterfield home on Purplebricks

This home is one of several listed now in Chesterfield. Browse more Purplebricks Chesterfield properties here.

At a glance:

  • Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Chesterfield
  • Off-road parking and detached garage
  • Garden to front and rear
  • Bright open-plan lounge/diner
  • Loft and downstairs extension plans available
  • On the market for OIEO £220,000

Homes with potential like this one don’t hang around long – early viewing is strongly advised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Related topics:AffiliatesBoostPurple Bricks
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice