Spacious Chesterfield semi with garage and extension potential now £220k | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

3-Bed semi in Chesterfield with garage, large Garden and potential to build an extension.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking for a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Chesterfield with a garage, garden and the chance to add value? This well-kept family home on Norwood Avenue is available for offers over £220,000 and already has plans drawn up for a loft conversion and downstairs extension.

To see all 15 pictures, take a virtual tour and visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid-out floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lounge/diner runs the full depth of the home and opens onto the garden | Purplebricks

Set back from the road with a private drive and a tree-lined rear garden, the home is ideal for families or couples seeking a move-in-ready property with space to grow. The large through lounge/diner connects to a practical kitchen, while upstairs you’ll find two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a clean, neutral bathroom.

There’s also a boarded loft with ladder access—just one of the features covered in the professionally drawn concept plans for a loft conversion and open-plan ground floor redesign. These plans, valued at over £3,000, offer a clear route for buyers who want to create their dream home in Chesterfield.

This home is one of several listed now in Chesterfield. Browse more Purplebricks Chesterfield properties here.

At a glance:

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Chesterfield

Off-road parking and detached garage

Garden to front and rear

Bright open-plan lounge/diner

Loft and downstairs extension plans available

On the market for OIEO £220,000

Homes with potential like this one don’t hang around long – early viewing is strongly advised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now