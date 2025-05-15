Spacious Chesterfield semi with garage and extension potential now £220k
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Looking for a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Chesterfield with a garage, garden and the chance to add value? This well-kept family home on Norwood Avenue is available for offers over £220,000 and already has plans drawn up for a loft conversion and downstairs extension.
To see all 15 pictures, take a virtual tour and visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid-out floors.
Set back from the road with a private drive and a tree-lined rear garden, the home is ideal for families or couples seeking a move-in-ready property with space to grow. The large through lounge/diner connects to a practical kitchen, while upstairs you’ll find two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a clean, neutral bathroom.
There’s also a boarded loft with ladder access—just one of the features covered in the professionally drawn concept plans for a loft conversion and open-plan ground floor redesign. These plans, valued at over £3,000, offer a clear route for buyers who want to create their dream home in Chesterfield.
This home is one of several listed now in Chesterfield. Browse more Purplebricks Chesterfield properties here.
At a glance:
- Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Chesterfield
- Off-road parking and detached garage
- Garden to front and rear
- Bright open-plan lounge/diner
- Loft and downstairs extension plans available
- On the market for OIEO £220,000
Homes with potential like this one don’t hang around long – early viewing is strongly advised.
Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year
With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.
To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.