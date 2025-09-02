Three-bed Chesterfield semi with garden and log burners for £285k
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Set in the ever-popular suburb of Walton, Chesterfield, this beautifully presented three-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £285,000. With character features, modern updates, and a generous rear garden, it’s an ideal family home.
Available through Purplebricks, buyers can arrange viewings 24/7 online, making the process simple and convenient. See more here.
Inside, the ground floor balances charm and practicality with a bay-fronted lounge warmed by a log burner, a large dining room with its own fireplace, and a sleek, modern kitchen to the rear.
The first floor offers two generously sized double bedrooms, both retaining original features including fireplaces, alongside a stylish three-piece bathroom.
Price: £285,000
Location: Walton Road, Chesterfield
Bedrooms: Three (two doubles plus master suite)
Bathrooms: One three-piece suite
Key features: Two log burners, bay window lounge, modern kitchen, lengthy garden, off-road parking with EV charger
The top floor master bedroom is a standout, complete with fitted wardrobes, eaves storage, and a skylight filling the room with natural light.
Outside, the property continues to impress with off-road parking, an EV charging point, and a lengthy lawned rear garden featuring a sheltered patio and useful outhouse.
