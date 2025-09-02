The property has a spacious lounge with bay windows and a log burner | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Spacious three-bed semi in Chesterfield with garden, log burners, and EV charger, on the market for £285,000

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the ever-popular suburb of Walton, Chesterfield, this beautifully presented three-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £285,000. With character features, modern updates, and a generous rear garden, it’s an ideal family home.

Available through Purplebricks, buyers can arrange viewings 24/7 online, making the process simple and convenient. See more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside, the ground floor balances charm and practicality with a bay-fronted lounge warmed by a log burner, a large dining room with its own fireplace, and a sleek, modern kitchen to the rear.

The first floor offers two generously sized double bedrooms, both retaining original features including fireplaces, alongside a stylish three-piece bathroom.

At a glance Price: £285,000 Location: Walton Road, Chesterfield Bedrooms: Three (two doubles plus master suite) Bathrooms: One three-piece suite Key features: Two log burners, bay window lounge, modern kitchen, lengthy garden, off-road parking with EV charger

The top floor master bedroom is a standout, complete with fitted wardrobes, eaves storage, and a skylight filling the room with natural light.

Outside, the property continues to impress with off-road parking, an EV charging point, and a lengthy lawned rear garden featuring a sheltered patio and useful outhouse.

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free

BOTB Win a £765,000 Surrey house and Audi Q8 for just £1 – entries close this month £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house. Enter now at BOTB for £1