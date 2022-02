Make no mistake – Chesterfield has some very expensive properties to offer, as we covered earlier in the month.

But what about the cheaper ones? Here, we’ll be detailing Chesterfield’s most affordable neighbourhoods – if you’re looking for a starter home in the town, these are nine great places to start looking.

All the figures in this article has been sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, using the median price paid in each of the areas from June 2021.

1. Spital & Hasland To purchase a house or property in Spital & Hasland, it's estimated that it will cost you an average price of £182,500.

2. Brimington South & Tapton Brimington South and Tapton have a collective average estimated property value of £180,000.

3. Newbold The small village of Newbold, an ideal for place for young families, has an average property value of approximately £175,000.

4. Inkersall Green & Duckmanton Inkersall Green & Duckmanton, when viewed collectively, have an average estimated property value of £160,000.