Chesterfield house prices: The 13 areas across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire with the most expensive homes
People wanting to splash out on an expensive house in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.
New data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the average house price for each area across Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.
Whether you’re searching for a home or want to see how your current neighbourhood compares to others, these are 13 areas with the highest house prices across the region.
The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.