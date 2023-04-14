People wanting to splash out on an expensive house in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

New data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the average house price for each area across Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

Whether you’re searching for a home or want to see how your current neighbourhood compares to others, these are 13 areas with the highest house prices across the region.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

1 . Dronfield Woodhouse & Holmesfield Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield has the highest average house prices in the area at £350,000. Photo: Google

2 . Wingerworth and Holymoorside Wingerworth and Holymoorside are second in the list - with an average price of £327,500. Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton come in at third place, with an average price of £299,000. Photo: Brian Eyre

4 . Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane are next on the list - with an average price of £295,000. Photo: Google