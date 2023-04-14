News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
24 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
51 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
These are the most expensive neighbourhoods in the area.These are the most expensive neighbourhoods in the area.
These are the most expensive neighbourhoods in the area.

Chesterfield house prices: The 13 areas across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire with the most expensive homes

People wanting to splash out on an expensive house in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:32 BST

New data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the average house price for each area across Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

READ THIS: Well presented four-bed home in desirable part of Chesterfield overlooking countryside

Whether you’re searching for a home or want to see how your current neighbourhood compares to others, these are 13 areas with the highest house prices across the region.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield has the highest average house prices in the area at £350,000.

1. Dronfield Woodhouse & Holmesfield

Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield has the highest average house prices in the area at £350,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wingerworth and Holymoorside are second in the list - with an average price of £327,500.

2. Wingerworth and Holymoorside

Wingerworth and Holymoorside are second in the list - with an average price of £327,500. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Brookside and Walton come in at third place, with an average price of £299,000.

3. Brookside and Walton

Brookside and Walton come in at third place, with an average price of £299,000. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane are next on the list - with an average price of £295,000.

4. Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane

Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane are next on the list - with an average price of £295,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ChesterfieldPeopleNorth East DerbyshireOffice for National StatisticsONS