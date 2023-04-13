Well presented four-bed home in desirable part of Chesterfield overlooking countryside
An attractively presented house in a prestigious part of Chesterfield overlooking open countryside is on the market with a guide price of £525,000.
The detached property on Walton Back Lane, Walton, has a light and airy dining kitchen leading to an open plan living room. There is a lounge with a multi-fuel stove and a bay window, ground floor utility room and wc.
Three bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor with the fourth bedroom on the upper floor where there are views across the countryside.
A flagstone patio is contained within the gardenwhich is mainly laid to lawn. At the rear of the house is a garage with ample parking space on the driveway.
Listed for sale on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Purplebricks. For further details, call 02475 132348.