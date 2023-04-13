News you can trust since 1855
Well presented four-bed home in desirable part of Chesterfield overlooking countryside

An attractively presented house in a prestigious part of Chesterfield overlooking open countryside is on the market with a guide price of £525,000.

By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST

The detached property on Walton Back Lane, Walton, has a light and airy dining kitchen leading to an open plan living room. There is a lounge with a multi-fuel stove and a bay window, ground floor utility room and wc.

Three bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor with the fourth bedroom on the upper floor where there are views across the countryside.

A flagstone patio is contained within the gardenwhich is mainly laid to lawn. At the rear of the house is a garage with ample parking space on the driveway.

Listed for sale on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Purplebricks. For further details, call 02475 132348.

Offers of £525,000 upwards are invited for the property on Walton Back Lane, Walton, Chesterfield.

1. 43d55438-b56d-458e-a7bf-fd1c5b68447b

Offers of £525,000 upwards are invited for the property on Walton Back Lane, Walton, Chesterfield. Photo: Zoopla

This smart-looking kitchen contains light coloured storage cupboards. Natural light pours in through the windows to give the room bright and airy appeal.

2. Dining kitchen

This smart-looking kitchen contains light coloured storage cupboards. Natural light pours in through the windows to give the room bright and airy appeal. Photo: Zoopla

The layout of the dining kitchen and living room gives a flow-through feel to this part of the house.

3. Open plan

The layout of the dining kitchen and living room gives a flow-through feel to this part of the house. Photo: Zoopla

Relax in front of a multi-fuel stove after lunch or evening meal.

4. Living room

Relax in front of a multi-fuel stove after lunch or evening meal. Photo: Zoopla

