Chesterfield gardeners boost health charities by opening garden to public

Wendy Taylor in her garden at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Melvin and Wendy Taylor of The Paddocks, 12 Manknell Road, Chesterfield will be welcoming visitors on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 11am until 5pm.

A small formal garden, stream and koi-filled pond are features of the half-acre site which has been developed into a tranquil haven by the couple over the past 40 years.

Cream teas will be served in the garden’s pegola.

Admission is £3.50 for adults and free for children. For more information, call 01246 451001.

The open day is in support of The National Gardens Scheme which has donated more than £60million to charity since 1927.