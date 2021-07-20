The town has been given a seal of approval by judges from the East Midlands in Bloom competition following their inspection.

Judges Jeff and Irene Bates were shown some of the town’s many highlights before meeting Coun Glenys Falconer mayor of Chesterfield, and her consort Keith.

Mr Bates, honorary president of East Midlands in Bloom, said: “We started in the wonderful Queen’s Park, which has to be the most scenically beautiful cricket ground on the planet, never mind that it’s a lovely park as well.

“We’ve been up to allotments, while The Britannia pub is, what can I say, just phenomenal.”

He said the judges were looking for more than just pretty floral displays on their visit.

Mr Bates said: “We’re always looking, particularly these days, for community impact, the way in which Bloom involved the community – we want to see that togetherness of every aspect where you are.

“After that, we’re looking for how you’re caring for the environment you’re involved in, so we have all postive and minimal negative, and finally were looking for the floral, the green and that side of it.

Chesterfield's Queen's Park has been praised by the mayor and In Bloom judges.

“It’s about Bloom in one sense, but it’s the big picture we’re really after, the way it engages with the community, because it such a positive thing.”

‘We all love Chesterfield’

The mayor welcomed Mr Bates in Market Square, alongside two ‘human flowers’ in the glorious sunshine.

Queen's Park in Chesterfield is "looking smashing", says Coun Glenys Falconer, town mayor.

She said she was proud to show off the town.

“They’ve been to Queen’s Park, we always get a green flag for that – it looks smashing,” she said.

“We’ve got such beautiful flowers and parks, the town’s lovely – we all love Chesterfield.

“We really want to achieve something.

“It will mean an awful lot if we do, because it will put us out there and people want to come here and look around.

A council spokesman said: “East Midlands In Bloom is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our community and thank the volunteers who spend their spare time helping make sure our parks and green spaces look fantastic.”

The winners will be announced on September 22.