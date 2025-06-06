The house has had a large extension | Purplebricks

With bi-fold doors, a plush master suite and a garden studio with underfloor heating, this extended Chesterfield four-bed is packed with space and style.

This striking four-bedroom semi in sought-after Ashleigh Road, Chesterfield, offers seriously impressive family space for £425,000 – with a garden studio, luxe interiors, and a host of high-spec extras.

Listed with Purplebricks, this beautifully extended semi-detached home is packed with premium features, including a dual-aspect lounge with a multi-fuel burner, a stylish open-plan kitchen/diner with underfloor heating and bi-fold doors, and a king-size master suite with a luxurious wet-room style en-suite. See more here.

There’s a versatile snug or office space on the ground floor, alongside a practical utility, boot room and WC – ideal for busy family life. Upstairs, three further bedrooms and a modern family bathroom complete the layout, with both a separate shower and bathtub.

The garden is a great size - and it catches the sun | Purplebricks

The outdoor space is just as exciting. The landscaped garden is a sun trap with a generous patio, while the standout garden room includes a kitchenette, WC and underfloor heating – perfect as a guest suite, home office, or teen hangout.

Ashleigh Road is a popular, well-connected area with great access to local amenities, schools, and commuter routes into Chesterfield and beyond. This is a smartly designed family home with serious wow-factor – early viewing is highly recommended.

At a glance Four bedrooms Extended semi-detached home Garden studio with kitchenette and WC Kitchen/diner with bi-fold doors Master en-suite, family bathroom and snug

