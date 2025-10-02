Spacious four-bed detached home in Chesterfield ideal for growing families for £450,000 | Purplebricks

A well‑presented family home in a sought‑after location viewing is highly recommended.

This beautifully designed four‑bedroom detached family home on Hulford Street, Chesterfield, is listed with a guide price of £450,000. Offering superb living accommodation across two floors, it provides ample space for modern family life.To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour, and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here .

Inside, the home features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge, a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, and a separate dining room. The ground floor also includes a utility room and a downstairs WC.

Upstairs, you'll find four generously sized bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefiting from an en-suite shower room. The family bathroom is well-appointed to serve the remaining bedrooms.

Outside, the property boasts a well-maintained garden to the rear, perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. To the front, there is a driveway providing off-road parking and access to the integral garage.

This home is one of many available in Chesterfield on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-chesterfield .

