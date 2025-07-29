The bungalow has four well-proportioned bedrooms | Purplebricks

Spacious four-bedroom detached bungalow in Chesterfield offering countryside views, large garden, and convenient commuter access.

Offered for sale with no chain, this spacious four-bedroom detached bungalow is located in a desirable area of Chesterfield, with easy access to the M1 motorway. The property presents a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking for generous living space and beautiful countryside views, with scope to modernise and create a truly dream home.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming central hallway leading to a large lounge/diner. This room is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with family, featuring a cosy gas fire and a bay window that floods the space with natural light.

The kitchen is light and airy, designed to be practical and inviting, with direct access to the driveway. It includes a charming fireplace and useful understairs storage, helping keep the home neat and organised.

There's a light and airy kitchen with its own fireplace | Purplebricks

A conservatory at the rear offers panoramic views over the garden and open fields beyond, providing a peaceful spot to enjoy morning coffee or unwind in the evening.

The bungalow offers four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master bedroom at the front and a second bedroom with its own en-suite. Bedrooms three and four are situated on the first floor and come with handy eaves storage, ideal for seasonal items or extra belongings.

The family bathroom completes the accommodation. Outside, the large rear garden is a key feature, backing onto open fields and offering uninterrupted views, making it perfect for families, gardening enthusiasts, or anyone seeking privacy and space.

Off-road parking is available for multiple vehicles, alongside a garage for secure parking or additional storage.

This lovely bungalow combines countryside charm with commuter convenience. Viewing is highly recommended and can be arranged any time via the 24/7 online brochure or by contacting Purplebricks directly.

