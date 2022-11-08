Charming Grade II detached cottage in Chesterfield with five bedrooms, conservatory and walled garden is on the market for £800,000
A Grade II listed family home with five bedrooms and a bespoke conservatory opening to a walled garden in a sought-after area of Chesterfield has an asking price of £800,000.
Rose Cottage on Chatsworth Road, Brampton, is described by agent Sally Botham Estates as “exceptionally spacious, bright, detached, beautiful garden to rear.” and having “charm and character thoroughout."
While the property currently has a contemporary kitchen and separate dining room, there is planning permission to create an open-plan dining kitchen.
A good sized sitting room, family bathroom and a dressing room which is adjacent to bedroom three is included in the immaculately presented accommodation.
The ground-floor master bedroom with en-suite is currently used as an office. There is a second office in a building which also offers garaging and is detached from the house.
Patio areas and a gated driveway are contained within the grounds at the rear of the house.
Further details on Rose Cottage are listed on the Zoopla website. To contact the agent, call 01629 347528.