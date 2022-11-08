Rose Cottage on Chatsworth Road, Brampton, is described by agent Sally Botham Estates as “exceptionally spacious, bright, detached, beautiful garden to rear.” and having “charm and character thoroughout."

While the property currently has a contemporary kitchen and separate dining room, there is planning permission to create an open-plan dining kitchen.

A good sized sitting room, family bathroom and a dressing room which is adjacent to bedroom three is included in the immaculately presented accommodation.

The ground-floor master bedroom with en-suite is currently used as an office. There is a second office in a building which also offers garaging and is detached from the house.

Patio areas and a gated driveway are contained within the grounds at the rear of the house.

Further details on Rose Cottage are listed on the Zoopla website. To contact the agent, call 01629 347528.

1. Front aspect A lawn at the front of the house is bordered with ornamental shrubs and flowering plants, with trees and mature bushes to the side. The garden is enclosed by a stone wall. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The fitted kitchen contains a breakfast bar and a range of contemporary cupboards and drawers set beneath a quartz worksurface with tile splashback. A six-burner hob gas cooker is housed within the chimney breast which has the original stone lintel over. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room The front door opens into the dining room where there is a fireplace with stone mantle over and cornice to the ceiling and centre ceiling rose. A staircase rises to the first-floor accommodation. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Sitting room A log burning stove is housed in a fireplace that has a stone mantle, surround and hearth. Occupants of a window seat can soak up the view of the front garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales