The four bedroom family home at Spital Lane is on a semi-rural, five-acre plot where there are barns, stabling, manege, paddock grazing and extensive parking with space for a horsebox.

Located within walking distance of the town centre, this equestrian property is on sale for £750,000 and offers huge potential says marketing agent Rural Scene.

Accommodation inside the house is arranged over three fioors. There is a kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, reception/dining room on the first floor. Two bedrooms and a shower room are on the first floor. Two further bedrooms are on the second floor where there is also a bathroom.

Electric gates lead onto a driveway where there is parking space to the front, side and rear.

A private patio seating area at the rear of the house is perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining.

Outbuildings include two timber stables, a barn which is used for further stabling and a tractor store.

Paddock grazing land includes a hard standing area/winter turnout and a 40m x 20m manege which currently has a sand surface.

The land is predominantly flat with a gentle slope down to the river at the far boundary. It is divided into three paddocks, one of which has a metal field shelter. During periods of high rainfall, the riverside paddock has been known to flood.

For further details on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, contact Rural Scene on 01264 559719.

1 . First look Access to the detached house on Spital Lane, Chesterfield is through electric gates. There is ample off-road parking to the front, rear and sides of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Heart of home The kitchen/breakfast room has fitted storage units, an Aga cooker and a central island. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Storage space HIde away your washing machine and tumble dryer in the utility room which is kitted out with fitted storage units and laminate flooring. There is also a wall-mounted gas boiler. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Sitting pretty The reception/dining area has bi-fold doors opening to the patio seating area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales