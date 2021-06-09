The team at home interiors specialist www.Hillarys.co.uk found 66 per cent of people had decluttered homes in the last year, with old phone cords and cables the main item participants did not need.

Old socks, used condiment sachets and expired spices were among other items decluttered, while £145 was the average profit made when selling old tech gadgets, clothing and more that were in good enough condition to sell.

When asked why they decided to declutter, 78 per cent of participants said the coronavirus pandemic had encouraged them to tidy their homes to create a better living and working environment.

Lucy Askew, for www.Hillarys.co.uk, said: “With all of us spending more time at home this year, we want our homes to be a nice place to spend time in and decluttering is a great place to start.”

