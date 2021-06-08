Derbyshire Dales Council has been working with Platform Housing to bring forward what it calls “an exciting development of affordable hom es for local people”.

The properties, with gas heating and parking, are now available to rent on Colonel Wright Close.

They include two one-bedroom, ground-floor flats, at £424.53 per month, a three-bedroom house at £625.02pm and eight two-bedroom homes, at £524.99pm.

Home-Options applicants with a connection to Bakewell can see the properties at home-options.org

