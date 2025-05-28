Bolsover named among top 5 UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes, according to new study

Bolsover named among top 5 UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes

Empty homes are becoming an increasingly visible issue in towns and cities across the UK. Whether they’re left unoccupied due to inheritance delays, investment speculation, or disrepair, these properties can become a blight on neighbourhoods and a wasted resource amid the housing crisis. But have you ever wondered which areas in the UK have the highest number of vacant homes?

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study, conducted by real estate experts at Five Star Cash Offer, who specialise in buying properties directly from homeowners looking to sell quickly, analysed housing data from 200 areas across the UK. They used government figures to determine which areas had the highest share of vacant homes in relation to the total housing stock.

To get the full picture, the researchers looked at the number of empty residential properties in each area and compared this to the total number of homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 1,693 vacant homes out of 38,636, Bolsover records a vacancy rate of 4.38%, ranking fifth in the study. Though smaller in scale, the impact is no less significant, particularly in a community where each property makes a big difference.

In areas like Bolsover, even a modest vacancy rate can create noticeable problems, from unsightly empty houses to reduced council tax income and weakened community cohesion. The figures suggest that housing strategy needs to be just as strong in market towns as in major cities.

Kingston upon Thames takes the top spot at 1st, with 3,303 out of 70,527 homes unoccupied, resulting in a 4.68% vacancy rate. Liverpool is next at 2nd, showing 10,779 vacant homes from 232,952, or 4.63%. Middlesbrough follows at 3rd with 3,030 out of 65,749 homes empty, a rate of 4.61%. Torbay is in 4th place with 3,135 vacant out of 70,082 homes, at 4.47%.

Blackpool ranks 6th, with 3,198 of its 73,328 homes unoccupied, giving a vacancy rate of 4.36%. Hartlepool sits at 7th, with 1,932 vacant from 45,764, or 4.22%. Portsmouth comes in 8th with 3,702 out of 91,534 homes empty, giving it a rate of 4.04%. Burnley is 9th with 1,724 vacant homes from 42,788, or 4.03%, and Preston is 10th, with 2,721 vacant out of 67,655, for a 4.02% rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, Havant, Westminster, Wyre, Lewisham, Crawley, Solihull, Test Valley, Gravesham, Chichester, and Bexley reported the lowest vacancy rates in the country. All ten areas had fewer than two per cent of homes standing empty, suggesting stronger housing demand, more efficient usage, or perhaps better local housing policies in play.

Elsewhere, major cities performed variably in the rankings. Brighton and Hove placed 12th overall, indicating higher vacancy pressures than most would expect. County Durham came in at 24th, Oxford at 31st, Leeds at 33rd, and Nottingham at 40th. Meanwhile, Sheffield landed at 68th, Birmingham at 73rd, Bristol at 145th, and Manchester much further down the table at 179th.

List of top 10 areas with the most vacant homes in the study:

Rank Area Total housing units Vacant housing units Vacant Homes Rate 1 Kingston Upon Thames 70,527 3,303 4.68 2 Liverpool 232,952 10,779 4.63 3 Middlesbrough 65,749 3,030 4.61 4 Torbay 70,082 3,135 4.47 5 Bolsover 38,636 1,693 4.38 6 Blackpool 73,328 3,198 4.36 7 Hartlepool 45,764 1,932 4.22 8 Portsmouth 91,534 3,702 4.04 9 Burnley 42,788 1,724 4.03 10 Preston 67,655 2,721 4.02