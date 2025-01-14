Bellway offers homebuyers in Derbyshire up to £15,000 to help make their move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebuyers in Derbyshire can make their move this New Year with a helping hand from Bellway.

The housebuilder is offering incentives worth up to £15,000 on selected new homes at the following locations:

Holbrook Park, Chellaston Coppice Heights, Ripley The Meadows, Alvaston Springwood, Midway.

Ashberry Homes, which is also part of the Bellway Group, will be running the same incentive offer at the following locations:

Martin Donohoe and Vanda Elliott used a mortgage contribution offer from Bellway to purchase their new home at Curzon Park in Wingerworth.

Hartshorne View, Hartshorne Cherry Meadow, Hatton Chellaston Fold, Chellaston.

The incentive can be tailored to suit the buyer’s individual needs, so it could be used to add to a buyer’s deposit, reduce their monthly mortgage payments or provide cashback to spend on items for their new home. The offer runs until the end of February.

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “The New Year is a time when many people take the opportunity to reassess their lives and plan for the future, so our Make Your Move campaign comes at just the right moment for those who’ve decided they need a new home.

“This incentive has been designed to make it possible for buyers in Derbyshire to secure the home they have dreamed of but thought they might not be able to afford. Crucially, it could put homeownership within reach of people who otherwise might not have considered it to be possible at all.

Bellway is offering incentives worth up to £15,000 on selected new homes across Derbyshire.

“If they’re struggling to save for a large enough deposit, or if they need help towards their monthly outgoings, we can help them make their move. Alternatively, they can use the incentive to pay for new furniture or other items to help them make their new home their own.

“The scheme is open to customers who make a reservation on selected plots before Friday 28 February 2025.

“We know buying a new home – especially for the first time – can be a daunting process, but our sales teams are on hand to guide people every step of the way and help make their dream of homeownership a reality.”

Martin Donohoe and Vanda Elliott received a £12,000 mortgage contribution when they purchased a three-bedroom bungalow at Bellway’s Curzon Park development in the Derbyshire village of Wingerworth, after they met at a local country house.

“We looked at quite a few developments but when we came across Curzon Park, we liked the look of it,” said Martin. “James, the sales advisor, showed us a few bungalows and we chose our favourite. Luckily for us, a sale had fallen through so we got the place after it had been fully fitted with an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms and flooring.

“At the time, Bellway had a £12,000 mortgage contribution offer on which was used to reduce the price of the bungalow and an added benefit. James was brilliant throughout the house-buying process. He was very helpful and kept us fully informed every step of the way.”

As well as making savings through the Make Your Move incentive, Bellway buyers can also benefit from the energy savings which come from living in a new-build house. This could save them £1,982 a year on their energy bills on average when compared to living in an older property of a similar size.*

In addition to this, all new homes now being built by Bellway have smart heating thermostats installed as standard**, which have been shown to reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

*Statistic taken from the ‘Watt a Save’ report published by the Home Builders Federation in November 2024.

**Bellway is installing smart heating thermostats as standard in every home with a build start date from 5 June 2023 onwards.