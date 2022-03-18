It’s a semi-detached property on Goose Green Lane and new to the market for £250,000 with estate agents, Derbyshire Properties.

Close to schools and about two-and-a-half miles from Alfreton railway station, it is currently vacant, so there is no onward chain to hamper any sale.

The ground floor of the house comprises an entrance hall with guest WC, a lounge/diner with patio doors, and a well-appointed, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

Upstairs, you will find three bedrooms and a stylish, four-piece bathroom suite.

Externally, the house boasts a large, block-paved driveway, providing off-road parking for several vehicles, and gardens to the front and back.

Our photo gallery gives you a good idea of how the property has been refurbished in recent months. You can also visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Newly-fitted kitchen The first room we look at is the newly-fitted kitchen, which features integrated appliances, including an electric oven with four-ring induction hob and extractor hood over, and a fridge freezer. There's a range of modern, matching wall and base units, with a solid-wood work surface incorporating a one-and-a-half sink drainer with chrome mixer tap. Laminate wood-effect flooring and ceiling spotlights add to the kitchen's appeal. Photo: Derbyshire Properties Photo Sales

2. Through to the lounge/diner The kitchen leads conveniently into a large lounge/diner. Nearby is a downstairs toilet and a useful under-stairs storage cupboard. Photo: Derbyshire Properties Photo Sales

3. Patio doors The lounge/diner features uPVC double-glazed patio doors that give access to the back garden. At the other end of the room is a uPVC double-glazed bay window overlooking the front of the property. Photo: Derbyshire Properties Photo Sales

4. Downstairs toilet Here is the downstairs toilet or guest WC. It comprises a low-flush WC and wash hand basin with vanity unit, mixer tap and splashback tiling. Not to mention a laminate wood-effect floor and a chrome ladder-style central heating radiator/towel rail Photo: Derbyshire Properties Photo Sales