Beautifully presented four-bedroom £515,000 house with garden room near Clay Cross is an ideal home for a growing family
Prepare to be blown away by this detached period residence with its fantastic layout which would make a perfect family home.
The beautifully presented four-bedroom property on Nethermoor Road, New Tupton, is offered for sale for £515,000.
Selling points include a kitchen diner with bi-fold doors opening onto a beautiful rear garden, two bathrooms of which one is a modern wet room, a useable cellar space and a garden room containing a hot tub (the hot tub is negotiable).
A single garage is accessed via a block-paved driveway providing ample space for vehicles.
The house and outbuildings are fully alarmed.
Situated on a generous plot, the pub is close to Tupton Hall School and just a hop, skip and a jump to the Tupton Tap pub.
To request a viewing contact the estate agent Pinewood Properties on www.pinewoodproperties.co.uk