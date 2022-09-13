News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The detached house is situated on a generous plot on Nethermoor Road.

Beautifully presented four-bedroom £515,000 house with garden room near Clay Cross is an ideal home for a growing family

Prepare to be blown away by this detached period residence with its fantastic layout which would make a perfect family home.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:41 am

The beautifully presented four-bedroom property on Nethermoor Road, New Tupton, is offered for sale for £515,000.

Selling points include a kitchen diner with bi-fold doors opening onto a beautiful rear garden, two bathrooms of which one is a modern wet room, a useable cellar space and a garden room containing a hot tub (the hot tub is negotiable).

A single garage is accessed via a block-paved driveway providing ample space for vehicles.

The house and outbuildings are fully alarmed.

READ THIS: Rare opportunity to snap up 18th century Chesterfield house with five bedrooms, Art Deco bathroom and walled garden

Situated on a generous plot, the pub is close to Tupton Hall School and just a hop, skip and a jump to the Tupton Tap pub.

To request a viewing contact the estate agent Pinewood Properties on www.pinewoodproperties.co.uk

1. Kitchen/diner

There is a breakfast bar for relaxed dining. Bi-fold doors open to the rear garden.

Photo: Pinewood Properties

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

The spacious lounge contains an eye-catching gas fire housed in a modern stone surround with matching hearth.

Photo: Pinewood Properties

Photo Sales

3. Bedroom one

The master bedroom contains a feature fireplace and has a wet room.

Photo: Pinewood Properties

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom two

Bedrooms two and three have fitted wardrobes. Wooden blinds are fitted throughout the house.

Photo: Pinewood Properties

Photo Sales
Clay CrossChesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2