Beautifully presented four-bedroom £515,000 house with garden room near Clay Cross is an ideal home for a growing family

The beautifully presented four-bedroom property on Nethermoor Road, New Tupton, is offered for sale for £515,000.

Selling points include a kitchen diner with bi-fold doors opening onto a beautiful rear garden, two bathrooms of which one is a modern wet room, a useable cellar space and a garden room containing a hot tub (the hot tub is negotiable).

A single garage is accessed via a block-paved driveway providing ample space for vehicles.

The house and outbuildings are fully alarmed.

Situated on a generous plot, the pub is close to Tupton Hall School and just a hop, skip and a jump to the Tupton Tap pub.

To request a viewing contact the estate agent Pinewood Properties on www.pinewoodproperties.co.uk

1. Kitchen/diner There is a breakfast bar for relaxed dining. Bi-fold doors open to the rear garden. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

2. Lounge The spacious lounge contains an eye-catching gas fire housed in a modern stone surround with matching hearth. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

3. Bedroom one The master bedroom contains a feature fireplace and has a wet room. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

4. Bedroom two Bedrooms two and three have fitted wardrobes. Wooden blinds are fitted throughout the house. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales