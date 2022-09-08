Rare opportunity to snap up 18th century Chesterfield house with five bedrooms, Art Deco bathroom and walled garden

Offers over £625,000 are invited for the fantastic stone-built detached property on Abercrombie Street which oozes charm and character.

Period features include sash and stained glass windows, original fireplaces and stone mullions. The bathroom is of an original Art Deco design.

Vacant for more than five years, the house is in need of complete renovation. The roof needs an overhaul, blocked gutters need replacing and general modernisation is required throughout

Surrounded by land on three sides, there is a walled garden and outbuildings including stable/carriage/garage store.

The house enjoys views across Chesterfield towards Tapton golf course and is only a few minutes’ walk from town centre shops and the railway station.

For more details, contact the estate agent Saxton Mee on 01246 383329.

1. Front Bay-windowed reception rooms on the ground floor. Photo: Saxton Mee Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall Picture yourself making a grand entrance down this lovely sweeping staircase and stepping out onto the original parquet flooring. Photo: Saxton Mee Photo Sales

3. First floor Five double bedrooms and a large family bathroom are on the first floor. A small staircase leads up to the attic which would have originally been servants' quarters. Photo: Saxton Mee Photo Sales

4. Garden A large walled garden provides a perfect spot for relaxing on a warm day. Photo: Saxton Mee Photo Sales