Rare opportunity to snap up 18th century Chesterfield house with five bedrooms, Art Deco bathroom and walled garden
A grand 18th century house with five double bedrooms in Chesterfield makes its first appearance on the property market for 57 years – but will need a buyer with deep pockets to restore it to its former glory.
Offers over £625,000 are invited for the fantastic stone-built detached property on Abercrombie Street which oozes charm and character.
Period features include sash and stained glass windows, original fireplaces and stone mullions. The bathroom is of an original Art Deco design.
Vacant for more than five years, the house is in need of complete renovation. The roof needs an overhaul, blocked gutters need replacing and general modernisation is required throughout
Surrounded by land on three sides, there is a walled garden and outbuildings including stable/carriage/garage store.
The house enjoys views across Chesterfield towards Tapton golf course and is only a few minutes’ walk from town centre shops and the railway station.
For more details, contact the estate agent Saxton Mee on 01246 383329.