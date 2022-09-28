Beautifully presented Chesterfield home with four bedrooms, conservatory and large garden near town centre is on sale for £399,950
This four bedroom home standing in substantial grounds is within easy walking distance of Chesterfield town centre.
On the market for £399,950, the property at Hawksley Avenue offers well presented accommodation.
A breakfast kitchen, separate dining room, lounge/diner, conservatory and a shower room are on the ground floor. All four bedrooms, an office and a family bathroom are on the upper floor.
The enclosed rear garden has an extensive lawn and patio.
Set back from the road, the property has a block paved driveway that provides parking space.
There are several highly regarded primary schools, shops and amenities in Newbold which are in close proximity.
Described as a “beautiful detached property” by Zoopla, the house is on the books of Wilson Estate Agents. For further details, call 01246 398326.