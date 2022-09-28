News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The detached house at Hawksley Avenue is set back from the road and has a block paved driveway providing parking space.

Beautifully presented Chesterfield home with four bedrooms, conservatory and large garden near town centre is on sale for £399,950

This four bedroom home standing in substantial grounds is within easy walking distance of Chesterfield town centre.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:56 am

On the market for £399,950, the property at Hawksley Avenue offers well presented accommodation.

A breakfast kitchen, separate dining room, lounge/diner, conservatory and a shower room are on the ground floor. All four bedrooms, an office and a family bathroom are on the upper floor.

The enclosed rear garden has an extensive lawn and patio.

Set back from the road, the property has a block paved driveway that provides parking space.

READ THIS: Rare chance to snap up four bedroom home on half-acre plot in prestigious part of village near Chesterfield

There are several highly regarded primary schools, shops and amenities in Newbold which are in close proximity.

Described as a “beautiful detached property” by Zoopla, the house is on the books of Wilson Estate Agents. For further details, call 01246 398326.

1. Breakfast kitchen

The fitted kitchen has a comprehensive range of wall and base units with a peninsular breakfast bar.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Lounge/dining room

The lovely lounge/diner is flooded with natural light through the large windows.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Conservatory

The conservatory overlooking the extensive lawn is accessed through a dining room.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom

The principal bedroom is one of four on the first floor.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2