A warm welcome greets visitors to the dining room where there is a wooden fireplace containing a gas fire, storage cupboards inset into the alcoves, a picture rail and decorative coving. On a warm day, you can step straight out of the dining room and into the beautiful garden.

'Beautiful family home' with stunning garden in quiet area of Peak District town is yours for £595,000

If you’re looking for a property in a quiet location but within easy reach of town shops and amenities, then Ford House in Bakewell ticks all the boxes.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:05 pm

Offers of around £595,000 are invited for the house on Wyebank, described by estate agents Bagshaws Residential as an “Impressive three bedroom detached property, a beautiful family home”.

The property is just a short stroll across the park to the centre of Bakewell where there are numerous retail outlets, restaurants, cafes and bars.

Features of the house include parquet floors in the entrance hall and dining room, an open fire in the sitting room and an L-shaped kitchen.

A beautiful landscaped garden containing a greenhouse, which is included in the sale, is at the back of the house.

There is a block paved in and out driveway in front of the house and a garage which is located at the side of the property.

Ford House is advertised on the Zoopla website. For more details, contact Bagshaws Residential on 01629 358009.

1. Kitchen

The L-shaped kitchen has storage cupboards at base and eye levels with sink inset into the worktop. There is space for a gas range, a washing machine and a refrigerator.

2. Bedroom

The main bedroom looks out over the front of the property with the other two bedrooms overlooking the rear. Bedrooms one and two have picture rails.

3. Sitting room

An open fire with stone surround is the focal point of this charming room.

4. Front aspect

Ford House sits in a quiet location in Bakewell but is well placed for shopping trips and leisure outings to the town centre.

