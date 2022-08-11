'Beautiful family home' with stunning garden in quiet area of Peak District town is yours for £595,000

Offers of around £595,000 are invited for the house on Wyebank, described by estate agents Bagshaws Residential as an “Impressive three bedroom detached property, a beautiful family home”.
The property is just a short stroll across the park to the centre of Bakewell where there are numerous retail outlets, restaurants, cafes and bars.
READ THIS: Homes Under The Hammer farmhouse with £1million price tag has stunning views of Derbyshire countryside
Features of the house include parquet floors in the entrance hall and dining room, an open fire in the sitting room and an L-shaped kitchen.
A beautiful landscaped garden containing a greenhouse, which is included in the sale, is at the back of the house.
There is a block paved in and out driveway in front of the house and a garage which is located at the side of the property.
Ford House is advertised on the Zoopla website. For more details, contact Bagshaws Residential on 01629 358009.