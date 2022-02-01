The home at Hockley Lane, Milltown,is described as a superb property with a high standard of finish and specification on the website Zoopla.
Ancient and modern blend in the property which has timbered ceilings in the bedrooms and in the contemporary breakfast-kitchen, stone fireplaces and original wooden shutters in one of three reception rooms.
A wraparound garden allows residents ample space to unwind and soak up the sunshine.
The property is marketed by Blundells. To arrange a viewing call 01246 920170.
