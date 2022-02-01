The home at Hockley Lane, Milltown,is described as a superb property with a high standard of finish and specification on the website Zoopla.

Ancient and modern blend in the property which has timbered ceilings in the bedrooms and in the contemporary breakfast-kitchen, stone fireplaces and original wooden shutters in one of three reception rooms.

A wraparound garden allows residents ample space to unwind and soak up the sunshine.

The property is marketed by Blundells. To arrange a viewing call 01246 920170.

1. Kitchen The stylish modern breakfast kitchen is fitted with a range of units with complementary work surfaces and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining room A stunning feature stone fireplace and ceiling beams are the focal points of the dining room which has doors opening onto the back of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge A welcoming room in which to relax, unwind and let the stresses of the day melt away. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Hallway Wooden doors and wood panelled ceilings emphasise the character of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales