The four-bedroom semi-detached house on Hockley Lane, Milltown, Ashover, is on the market for £525,000.

Be charmed by this £525,000 four-bedroom semi-detached farmhouse in rural hamlet near Peak District

A four-bedroom semi-detached farmhouse that oozes character and charm is up for sale for £525,000 in a rural hamlet close to Ashover.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:28 pm

The home at Hockley Lane, Milltown,is described as a superb property with a high standard of finish and specification on the website Zoopla.

Ancient and modern blend in the property which has timbered ceilings in the bedrooms and in the contemporary breakfast-kitchen, stone fireplaces and original wooden shutters in one of three reception rooms.

A wraparound garden allows residents ample space to unwind and soak up the sunshine.

The property is marketed by Blundells. To arrange a viewing call 01246 920170.

READ THIS: Charming stone-built cottage on the edge of the Peak District is yours for £700,000

1. Kitchen

The stylish modern breakfast kitchen is fitted with a range of units with complementary work surfaces and integrated appliances.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining room

A stunning feature stone fireplace and ceiling beams are the focal points of the dining room which has doors opening onto the back of the property.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Lounge

A welcoming room in which to relax, unwind and let the stresses of the day melt away.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Hallway

Wooden doors and wood panelled ceilings emphasise the character of the property.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Peak DistrictZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2