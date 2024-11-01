Avant Homes releases new range of homes for sale at £87m, 400-home Swadlincote development

Avant Homes East Midlands has released a range of new homes for sale at its £87m, 400-home Cadley Village development in Swadlincote.

Located on William Nadin Way and offering convenient transport links to Derby, Leicester, and Burton upon Trent, the development comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Prices for the newly released homes at Cadley Village range from £258,000 for a three-bedroom Maltby house type to £370,000 for the five-bedroom Thornton.

The new homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and selected plots are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Now available - The Horbury (CGI shown) is one of the new family homes for sale at Cadley Village, Swadlincote

Of the new range of homes available, two of them are four-bedroom, detached Horbury family homes which are available from £329,950.

On the ground floor, the Horbury features a large living room, a flexible snug which is ideal to use as a study or playroom and a WC with contemporary sanitaryware.

At the back of the property, there’s a large open plan kitchen dining room with modern integrated appliances and a family dining space. This room also boasts a large storage cupboard, French doors leading to the rear garden and access to a dedicated utility room with an additional outside door.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is served by an ensuite shower room. A large double bedroom and two single bedrooms share the use of a family bathroom with full-height tiling, bathtub, WC and washbasin.

The generous landing space also features an additional storage cupboard. The Horbury also benefits from a detached garage.

Avant Homes East Midlands sales and marketing director, Nova Eames, said: “Cadley Village has become a thriving part of the local community and proven popular with first-time buyers, second steppers and downsizers.

“Swadlincote is a fantastic place to call home, with local amenities and schools on your doorstep and both Derby and Nottingham in commutable distance.

“We anticipate high demand for our new range of homes at the development, so encourage any prospective buyers to contact our sales team to find out more about moving to Cadley Village.”