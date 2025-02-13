Avant Homes releases new range of homes for sale at £60m, 247-home Holmewood development

Housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has released a new range of homes for sale at its £60m, 247-home Earl’s Park development in Holmewood, Chesterfield.

Located off Tibshelf Road, the development comprises a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features nine of Avant Homes’ house types.

The newly released homes at Earl’s Park include the three-bedroom semi-detached Oakwood available from £254,995, the four-bedroom detached Wentbridge priced at £324,995 and the five-bedroom detached Thornton, which is available for £389,995.

Each home at the development features Avant Homes’ signature practical designed and energy efficiency and selected plots are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange, five per cent deposit contribution and flooring included throughout the home.

Now available - The Thornton (CGI shown) is one of the new family homes for sale at Earl's Park, Holmewood

The Thornton is an excellent example of Avant Homes’ ability to deliver flexible living spaces which are ideal for modern day living.

On the ground floor, the Thornton’s hallway leads to a large open-plan kitchen dining room, with modern integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden.

The downstairs is completed by a spacious lounge, an additional snug, a WC and a dedicated utility room, which has a door to the outside.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from a private en-suite shower room, whilst a further double bedroom and three single bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

Avant Homes East Midlands head of sales and marketing, David Warren, said: “Our Earl’s Park development is ideally located for access into Chesterfield, Derby and the surrounding countryside, making it a fantastic place to live.

“The homes we’ve delivered at the development have proven hugely popular, and we anticipate strong demand for this latest release of practically designed, energy-efficient homes.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit our development and speak to our sales team to learn more about how we can help them make their move to Earl’s Park.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Earl’s Park’.