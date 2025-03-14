Avant Homes opens new four-bedroom showhome and four-bedroom view home at £91m, 311-home Mickleover development

Avant Homes East Midlands has opened a new four-bedroom showhome and a four-bedroom view home at its £91m, 311-home Cotchett Village development in Mickleover.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Etwall Road and less than two miles from Derby city centre, the development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 14 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices for the new homes at Cotchett Village range from £295,000 for a three-bed semi-detached Baildon house type to £550,000 for a five-bedroom detached Appleton house type.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selected plots at the development are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Open plan - The Horbury boasts an open-plan, living, dining and kitchen area

Interested buyers can now visit the new four-bedroom Horbury showhome and the four-bedroom Netherton view home to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

On both the Horbury and the Netherton’s ground floor, the hallway leads to a generous living room at the front of the property and, to the back, a stylish kitchen with integrated appliances and a flexible dining space.

French doors open up to the rear garden from the kitchen and dining space, offering plenty of natural light. The ground floors are completed by a WC and a handy storage cupboard, while the Horbury also features an additional snug and a separate utility room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, the Horbury has a spacious main bedroom with an ensuite shower room. The family bathroom serves two generous singles and an additional double bedroom.

Unwind - The Horbury’s main bedroom features an en-suite bathroom

The Netherton’s first floor features a double bedroom with en-suite shower room, and two additional single rooms are served by a family bathroom.

The second floor boasts a generous main bedroom with access to an en-suite. Both the Horbury and Netherton benefit from a garage.

Avant Homes East Midlands head of sales and marketing, David Warren, said: “Our homes at Cotchett Village have become a popular and integral part of the Mickleover community, so we are pleased to launch a new showhome and view home at the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both the Netherton and the Horbury are excellent examples of our ability to deliver flexible living spaces that are practically designed to suit modern day family living.

“With our showhome and view home now open, interested parties should visit Cotchett Village and speak to our sales team to learn more about how we can make their next ideal move a reality.