Avant Homes launches new range of homes for sale at £47m, 200-home development in Somercotes, near Alfreton

Housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has released a new range of homes for sale at its £47m, 200-new home Seely Fields development in Somercotes, near Alfreton.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Birchwood Lane, the development comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and features 16 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.

The newly released homes at Seely Fields range from £300,000 for a three-bedroom detached Leyburn house type to £410,000 for a five-bedroom detached Darley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selected homes are available with a range of incentives. This includes five per cent deposit paid, part exchange, £10,000 deposit paid and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Now available - The Thornton (pictured) is one of the new family homes for sale at Seely Fields, Somercotes

Of the new homes released at Seely Fields, the five-bedroom Thornton is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible spaces that are ideal for modern living. Interested buyers can also visit the four-bedroom detached Horbury showhome to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

Avant Homes East Midlands head of sales, David Warren, said: “Seely Fields has proven very popular with buyers and we’re looking forward to welcoming more residents to our thriving new development.

“Somercotes is a fantastic place to live, offering excellent schools, great local amenities and convenient access to both Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage anyone interested in the new homes to visit the development and speak to our sales team to learn more about how we can help them make their move to Seely Fields a reality.”

The marketing suite at Seely Fields is open 10am-5pm Thursday to Monday.