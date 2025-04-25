Avant Homes launches new range of homes for sale at £47m, 200-home development in Somercotes, near Alfreton

Now available – The Thornton (CGI shown) is one of the new family homes for sale at Seely Fields, Somercotes

Housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has released a new range of homes for sale at its £47m, 200-new home Seely Fields development in Somercotes, near Alfreton.

Located on Birchwood Lane, the development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 16 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.

Prices for the new homes range from £240,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Baildon house type, to £405,000 for a five-bedroom detached Thornton.

Interested buyers can visit the four-bedroom detached Horbury showhome at Seely Fields to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

Of the new homes released at the development, the Thornton is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible spaces that are ideal for modern living.

On the ground floor, the Thornton’s large open-plan kitchen dining room is accessed via the hallway and features modern integrated appliances, with French doors leading to the rear garden.

A dedicated utility room also has a door to the outside, and the downstairs is completed by a spacious lounge, an additional snug and a WC.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a private en-suite shower room with full-height tiling, whilst three single bedrooms and a further double bedroom share a family bathroom.

Avant Homes East Midlands head of sales, David Warren, said: “Our Seely Fields development has proven hugely popular with buyers looking to move in or to Somercotes, so it is great to release this new range of homes for sale.

“The development is ideally located for access into both Nottingham and Derby, as well as the surrounding countryside, making it a fantastic place to call home.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit our development and speak to our sales team to learn more about how we can help them make their move to Seely Fields a reality.

The marketing suite at Seely Fields is open 10-5pm Thursday to Monday.

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Seely Fields’ or visit www.avanthomes.co.uk.