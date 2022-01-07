Auction's £600,000 guide price for Chesterfield farm buildings with planning permission to convert into homes set in 2.5 acres with additional paddock

Full planning permission is in place to restore the farmhouse at Manor Syck Farm, Old Whittington and convert three barns into houses.

Manor Syck Farm at Church Street North, Old Whittington has a guide price of £600,00 to £650,000.

The lot, which includes a farmhouse and barns set in 2.25 acres and a paddock of 4.18 acres, will feature in an online auction on January 25, 2022, at 9am.

Planning permission was granted by Chesterfield Borough Council in 2012 for a scheme which includes three converted barns, a renovated farmhouse and a new build dwelling with paddock.

The auction of the farm buildings, which have full planning permission to convert into houses, offers great potential for developers.

The existing buildings are set in a semi-rural location and have excellent views to the rear.

Manor Syck Farm will be auctioned by Mark Jenkinson & Sons. For further details, go to www.markjenkinson.co.uk or call 0114 276 0151.