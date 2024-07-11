Amazon Prime Day: Shop the best deals from Kilner®, Viners® and Mason Cash
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals from Kilner®, Viners® and Mason Cash.
With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner (16 July), homeware lovers can indulge in these deals from some of Britain’s leading brands.
Here are our top picks:
Are you one for having breakfast on the go? Prep ahead of the morning rush with the Breakfast Jar Set.
WAS: £12.00
PRIME DAY OFFER: £6.99 (-42%)
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07F82RQXH
A viral sensation, butter churning has ignited a newfound hobby for many. Experiment with herbs
and spices to make your own unique butters, perfect for gifting, dinner parties or enjoying at home.
WAS: £29.95
PRIME DAY OFFER: £23.66 (-21%)
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00VSLGHOI
It has never been easier to master delicious homemade loaves, naans and pizza dough with the help
of the Sourdough Starter Set.
WAS: £26.00
PRIME DAY OFFER: £17.23 (-34%)
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08XT7CJ9H
Enjoy crisp, chilled water at the turn of a tap with this large capacity dispenser.
WAS: £27.00
PRIME DAY OFFER: £19.99 (-26%)
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CCYGDHC7
Is it time to upgrade your knife block? Enhance your culinary skills with Assure, a safer solution for
any family home.
WAS: £49.99
PRIME DAY OFFER: £29.99 (-40%)
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08G4Q5KK8
Bring country charm to your al fresco set up with these bowls which are ideal for serving dipping
sauces, humous and nuts.
WAS: £15.00
PRIME DAY OFFER: £12.00 (-20%)
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BT1TVJXL
Baking is fun all year round, but add a summertime twist with this delightful floral mixing bowl, in a
delicate lilac colourway.
WAS: £27.00
PRIME DAY OFFER: £23.60 (-13%)
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0C78B5Z75
