All homes released at Whaley Bridge housing development

Barratt Homes has now released all of its properties for sale at its Derbyshire development, Midshires Meadow.

The High Peak community is now at over 90% sold and with the remaining homes now on the market, it won’t be long until the development is completely sold out.

Many of the remaining homes are available with 105% Part Exchange. With this scheme, Barratt Homes can buy a customer’s existing property for up to 105% of its market value.

This eliminates the long and sometimes frustrating property chain, allowing customers to move into their new homes as soon as they want, moving homes at their own pace.

For example, if the customer’s home is valued at £200,000, not only will they receive the full figure, but they will also receive an additional £10,000.

Midshires Meadow has proven popular with a wide range of home buyers due to its tranquil location in the gorgeous High Peak countryside, whilst having great commuting options.

A direct train from the nearby Whaley Bridge Station can get residents at the development into the heart of Manchester in just 45 minutes.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are pleased to announce that all the homes on our Midshires Meadow development have now been released.

“We are proud of our success in High Peak and have worked with a wide variety of local community groups and organisations whilst building brand-new homes, and once we are sold out at Midshires Meadow it will be the end of a fantastic era.

“We would encourage anyone interested in the final homes at the development to visit our sales team to learn more about the properties available to avoid missing out.”

For more information, contact the sales team at 033 3355 8474.